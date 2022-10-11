Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Lewis Young is the interim manager

Crawley Town next manager odds: Bromley's Andy Woodman joins former Motherwell as favourite for Reds job, according to the bookies

The early favourites for the Crawley Town manager’s job have been revealed.

By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

Kevin Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche parted ways with the club today after just one win in 12 league games. Lewis Young, who has odds of 6/1, has taken over on an interim basis.

And now bettingodds.com have published their odds as who will take over the hot seat at the Broadfield Stadium.

Here are the people in the running.

See also Crawley Town fans have their say on who they want as next manager / Kevin Betsy's 125 days in charge of Crawley Town.

1. Graham Alexander 4/1

The former Motherwell and Salford City manager is current favourite. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

2. Andy Woodman 4/1

Andy Woodman has enjoyed success with Bromley. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

3. David Artell 6/1

The former Crewe man is second favourite (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

4. Lewis Young 8/1

Lewis Young is the interim manager after Kevin Betsy parted ways with the club

Photo: Cory Pickford

Photo Sales
BromleyMotherwell
Next Page
Page 1 of 4