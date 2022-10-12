Crawley Town next manager odds: Former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Sunderland midfielder in line for Reds job according to the bookies
The early favourites for the Crawley Town manager’s job have been revealed.
Kevin Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche parted ways with the club today after just one win in 12 league games. Lewis Young, who has odds of 8/1, has taken over on an interim basis.
And now bettingodds.com have published their odds as who will take over the hot seat at the Broadfield Stadium.
Here are the people in the running.
See also Crawley Town fans have their say on who they want as next manager / Kevin Betsy's 125 days in charge of Crawley Town.
