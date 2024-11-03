Crawley Town one win from a prized FA Cup 3rd round spot - but who's in their way?
We’re now only one round from the third round, when Premier League and Championship clubs join the lower-league teams who make it that far.
The Reds won through to the second round in a 2-1 win away to National League Maidenhead – but needed a late, late equaliser from Toby Mullarkey and an extra-time goal from Tola Showunmi to get there.
They were the only one of three Sussex teams to come through the first round – Worthing lost 2-0 at home to Morecambe and Horsham went down 3-1 at Chesterfield.
Second round ties are scheuled to played over the weekend of November 29 to December 2, with a number of games set to be selected for live coverage on BBC or ITV.
Lincoln City beat Non League Chesham United 4-0 on Monday night. Crawley recently beat the Imps 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium.
Prize money
First round proper winners £45,000
First round proper losers £15,000
Second round proper winners £75,000
Second round proper losers £20,000
Third round proper winners £115,000
Third round proper losers £25,000
Fourth round proper winners £120,000
Fifth round proper winners £225,000
Quarter-final winners £450,000
Semi-final winners £1m
Semi-final losers £500,000
Final losers £1m
Final winners £2m
Round dates
Second Round - Saturday 30 November
Third Round - Saturday 11 January
Fourth Round - Saturday 8 February
Fifth Round - Saturday 1 March
Quarter Final - Saturday 29 March
Semi Final - Saturday 26 April
Final - Saturday 17 May