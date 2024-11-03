The draw for the second round of the FA Cup has been made – and Rob Elliot’s Crawley Town will be at home to Lincoln City.

We’re now only one round from the third round, when Premier League and Championship clubs join the lower-league teams who make it that far.

The Reds won through to the second round in a 2-1 win away to National League Maidenhead – but needed a late, late equaliser from Toby Mullarkey and an extra-time goal from Tola Showunmi to get there.

Second round ties are scheuled to played over the weekend of November 29 to December 2, with a number of games set to be selected for live coverage on BBC or ITV.

Lincoln City beat Non League Chesham United 4-0 on Monday night. Crawley recently beat the Imps 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Prize money

First round proper winners £45,000

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot | Picture: CTFC

First round proper losers £15,000

Second round proper winners £75,000

Second round proper losers £20,000

Third round proper winners £115,000

Third round proper losers £25,000

Fourth round proper winners £120,000

Fifth round proper winners £225,000

Quarter-final winners £450,000

Semi-final winners £1m

Semi-final losers £500,000

Final losers £1m

Final winners £2m

Round dates

Second Round - Saturday 30 November

Third Round - Saturday 11 January

Fourth Round - Saturday 8 February

Fifth Round - Saturday 1 March

Quarter Final - Saturday 29 March

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April

Final - Saturday 17 May