Crawley Town opinion: 'It’s quite clear the town really want this WAGMI era to come good'

Having his senior players back like Joel Lynch will certainly help his cause of trying to turn results around. That’s if he survives this week with our American owners back in town.

As it turned out another Saturday passes by and yet another Crawley Town league defeat to stomach. Although in all fairness we were playing against one of the best sides and against one of the best managers in Steve Evans Stevenage.

An opposing manager that gave us Crawley fans some of the best times of our lives following this club. Back to back promotions and back to back runs to the FA Cup 5th round.

It was an impressive crowd at the Broadfield Stadium yesterday. Picture by Cory Pickford

Heights that I’m sure we’ll never see the likes of again.Back to the current side and yet again we witnessed a game of two halves.

Very unlucky not to take a point from the game, especially as Reds dominated large chunks of the second half.

Which made defeat feel even worse, especially when it was a penalty that decided the outcome.

