Crawley Town opinion: 'It’s quite clear the town really want this WAGMI era to come good'
I really don’t want to be discussing the manager Kevin Betsy again this week, but it’s a subject that just isn’t going away.
Having his senior players back like Joel Lynch will certainly help his cause of trying to turn results around. That’s if he survives this week with our American owners back in town.
As it turned out another Saturday passes by and yet another Crawley Town league defeat to stomach. Although in all fairness we were playing against one of the best sides and against one of the best managers in Steve Evans Stevenage.
An opposing manager that gave us Crawley fans some of the best times of our lives following this club. Back to back promotions and back to back runs to the FA Cup 5th round.
Most Popular
SEE ALSO 'I understand the frustration' says Crawley Town defender Joel Lynch following Stevenage defeat | Crawley Town boss admits hearing fans' chants is 'hard to take' but understands their frustrations | Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2: Reds lose again - but who stood out for Kevin Betsy's men?
Heights that I’m sure we’ll never see the likes of again.Back to the current side and yet again we witnessed a game of two halves.
Very unlucky not to take a point from the game, especially as Reds dominated large chunks of the second half.
Which made defeat feel even worse, especially when it was a penalty that decided the outcome.
On a positive note, more than 2,700 people decided to descend on the Broadfield stadium. Despite Three Bridges playing an FA Cup tie at home to Hereford at the same time. It’s quite clear the town really want this WAGMI era to come good. I just hope they are ready to make the relevant changes to the management set up to freshen us up and with it bring us some positive results on the pitch. Over to you Mr Johnson…Steve Herbert