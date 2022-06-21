Crawley Town make second summer signing as striker signs new contract

The forward becomes Kevin Betsy’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old n joined the Reds in July 2019 and has made 118 appearances scoring 24 goals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadesan said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new two-year deal with the club, with the blessing of the new manager and the new owners. I have enjoyed every minute of the three years that I’ve been here and I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business.

Ashley Nadesan

"I want to score as many goals as I can this season and I feel that promotion is definitely the target for us.”

A full interview with Ashley will be available on the club's YouTube channel later this evening.

Defender Travis Johnson became Kevin Betsy’s first summer signing yesterday (Tuesday, June 20).

Another player Reds fans are waiting to hear gets a new contract is Jordan Tunnicliffe.

See more Crawley Town news here