Crawley Town part ways with manager John Yems

The Reds will immediately begin a global search for its next manager.
"We’re looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club,” said Preston Johnson, co-chairman of Crawley Town FC.
"We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level.
"We’re eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of — both on and off the pitch."
Assistant manager Lewis Young will continue to serve as interim manager for the remainder of the current season.
READ THIS: Crawley Town are set to part company with John Yems, according to The Athletic report.