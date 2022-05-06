Crawley Town are set to part company with John Yems, according to The Athletic report

Crawley Town manager John Yems

Daniel Taylor and Joey D’Urso reported: “Crawley Town are set to part company with manager John Yems.

“Yems, 62, was originally suspended by the League Two club after he was accused of using discriminatory language towards his players.”

The Crawley Observer has approached the club for a comment on the story.

The FA are investigating Yems amid allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

Once the investigation has concluded, the football governing body’s disciplinary department will decide whether or not to charge Yems with a breach of rule E3, which prohibits discrimination against another individual’s protected characteristics such as race, colour, religion, sexual orientation or disability.