Suspended Crawley Town boss John Yems calls police as reporter asks him about allegations

The club suspended Yems 13 days ago as the The FA confirmed they were investigating him amid allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

This week further details of the allegations were revealed by the Mail Online.

And last night (Thursday) Sky News put a video of their reporter Tom Parmenter asking the 62-year-old, who was in his car, about one of the allegations.

Yems refused the answer the questions while dialling 999 and asking for the police before driving off.

Neither the FA nor the club will comment further until the investigation has concluded.

Sky Sports reported they understand ‘that seven footballers took their complaints to the PFA who are investigating’.

Once the investigation has concluded, the football governing body’s disciplinary department will decide whether or not to charge Yems with a breach of rule E3, which prohibits discrimination against another individual’s protected characteristics such as race, colour, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

Crawley Town’s new co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson from WAGMI United answered questions at a Fans Forum on Tuesday and talked around the current investigation.

When asked about transfer strategy this summer, Smith said: “What makes it tricky is we need to sort out who the captain of the ship is. We signed the 10 players recently, and we are pretty excited about that.”