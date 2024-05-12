Not only were they playing in the play-offs for the first time, they went and beat MK Dons 8-1 on aggregate (5-1 on the night) – a record score in play-offs – to reach Wembley for the first time in their history.

As Scott Lindsey and the players like to point out, everyone wrote them off at the start of the season, but ‘little old Crawley’ are defying the odds and now face a chance at the ultimate prize, a win at the most famous stadium in the world.

A hat-trick from Danilo Orsi and goals from Jay Williams and Jack Roles ensured the win – even Corey Addai got in on the act with a brilliant penalty save.

Photographer Dennis Goodwin (Pro Sports Images) was there to catch all the action, the fans and celebrations. Here is a gallery of his pictures.

Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly (4) celebrates victory with Crawley Town defender Kellan Gordon (2) during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.

The Crawley Town supporters celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.

The Crawley Town players during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.