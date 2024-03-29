Crawley Town picture gallery: Action, a red card and a bumper crowd as Reds lose to Doncaster

5,336 – with 625 visiting fans - took advantage of the first of the 2@£2 games, but unfortunately the majority left disappointed as the Reds lost 2-0 and took a slight dent in their play-off hopes.

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Matt Biamou was enough for the visitors to claim the three points. Doncaster were down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes but Reds could not take advantage.

Photographer Natalie Mayhew (Butterfly Football) was on hand to catch all the action and faces in the crowd.

1 . Bumper crowd as Crawley Town lose to Doncaster Rovers There was a bumper crowd of 5,336 (625 from Doncaster) at the Broadfield Stadium to see Crawley Town lose 2-0 to Doncaster on Good Friday. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the action Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

