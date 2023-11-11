Crawley Town picture gallery: Action and celebrations as Reds beat Accrington Stanley

Crawley Town enjoyed their first win since September as they beat Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium.
Two goals from Danilo Orsi and a long range stunner from Will Wright saw the Reds move up to 11th in League Two.
Photographer Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball (Insta: Butterfly Football – Twitter: @ButterflyFootie) was at the game to catch the action.
1. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football
Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Butterflyphoto:Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
2. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football
Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
3. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football
Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
4. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football
Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football