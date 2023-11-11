BREAKING

Crawley Town picture gallery: Action and celebrations as Reds beat Accrington Stanley

Crawley Town enjoyed their first win since September as they beat Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 11th Nov 2023, 19:27 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 19:51 GMT

Two goals from Danilo Orsi and a long range stunner from Will Wright saw the Reds move up to 11th in League Two.

Photographer Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball (Insta: Butterfly Football – Twitter: @ButterflyFootie) was at the game to catch the action.

To read Ryan Aird’s match report, click here.

To see Joe Southan’s player ratings, click here.

1. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football

Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Butterflyphoto:Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football

Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

3. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football

Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

4. Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley - pictures by Butterfly Football

Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

