Crawley Town picture gallery: Action and celebrations as relentless Reds beat Notts County

Nothing quite beats a Crawley Town win at the Broadfield Stadium on a Tuesday night.
Mark Dunford
Published 13th Mar 2024, 00:01 GMT

And their 2-1 win against Notts County – thanks to goals from Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo – was one of the best.

Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to catch the action and the celebrations as Reds rose to ninth in the League Two.

See Sam Morton’s player ratings here.

1. Crawley Town 2, Notts County 1 - Pictures by Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town beat Notts County 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium. Second half goals from Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo sealed the three points on a brilliant night for the Reds. Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to capture the action and the celebration Photo: Eva Gilbert

2. Crawley Town 2, Notts County 1 - Pictures by Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town beat Notts County 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium. Second half goals from Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo sealed the three points on a brilliant night for the Reds. Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to capture the action and the celebration Photo: Eva Gilbert

3. Crawley Town 2, Notts County 1 - Pictures by Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town beat Notts County 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium. Second half goals from Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo sealed the three points on a brilliant night for the Reds. Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to capture the action and the celebration Photo: Eva Gilbert

4. Crawley Town 2, Notts County 1 - Pictures by Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town beat Notts County 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium. Second half goals from Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo sealed the three points on a brilliant night for the Reds. Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to capture the action and the celebration Photo: Eva Gilbert

