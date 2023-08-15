Crawley Town picture gallery: Celebrations, crowd photos and action as Reds beat MK Dons on a memorable night at the Broadfield Stadium
The Broadfield Stadium was rocking on Tuesday night as Crawley Town beat MK Dons 2-1 to go third in League Two.
Brilliant strikes from Nick Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi gave the Reds the three points against the previously unbeaten Dons.
A crowd of 3,282 saw the victory and helped make it a memorable night. Photographer Eva Gilbert was also there to catch the action, the celebrations and the fans.
