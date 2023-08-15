BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Crawley Town picture gallery: Celebrations, crowd photos and action as Reds beat MK Dons on a memorable night at the Broadfield Stadium

The Broadfield Stadium was rocking on Tuesday night as Crawley Town beat MK Dons 2-1 to go third in League Two.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 15th Aug 2023, 23:47 BST

Brilliant strikes from Nick Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi gave the Reds the three points against the previously unbeaten Dons.

A crowd of 3,282 saw the victory and helped make it a memorable night. Photographer Eva Gilbert was also there to catch the action, the celebrations and the fans.

See also…

Crawley Town 2, MK Dons 1: Reds go third as Tsaroulla and Orsi goals secure three points

Crawley player ratings vs MK Dons: Class acts score an 8 in superb victory with several 7s but two 6s after rare moment to forget

'We were really good tonight' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey delighted with 2-1 win over MK Dons

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium.

1. Crawley Town 2, MK Dons 1

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium.

2. Crawley Town 2, MK Dons 1

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium.

3. Crawley Town 2, MK Dons 1

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium.

4. Crawley Town 2, MK Dons 1

Action and crowd pictures from Crawley Town's 2-1 win over MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MK DonsLeague TwoNick Tsaroulla