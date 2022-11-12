Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town picture gallery: Two minutes' silence, goal celebration, crowd and action as Reds beat Barrow

Ashley Nadesan’s solitary was enough to give Lewis Young another win as Crawley Town interim boss.

By Mark Dunford
37 minutes ago
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 7:59pm

The Reds put in a battling display to beat Barrow 1-0. Before the game the Last Post played before a two minutes’ silence for Remembrance. Photographer Cory Pickford was the at the game to catch the action and the crowd.

1. Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Action from Crawley Town's 1-0 win over Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

2. Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Photo: Cory Pickford

3. Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Photo: Cory Pickford

4. Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Photo: Cory Pickford

