Crawley Town picture gallery: Two minutes' silence, goal celebration, crowd and action as Reds beat Barrow
Ashley Nadesan’s solitary was enough to give Lewis Young another win as Crawley Town interim boss.
The Reds put in a battling display to beat Barrow 1-0. Before the game the Last Post played before a two minutes’ silence for Remembrance. Photographer Cory Pickford was the at the game to catch the action and the crowd.
You can read Ashley Adamson-Edwards’ match report here.
You can see Jordan Grainger’s player ratings here.
