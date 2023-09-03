Crawley Town player ratings: Debutant gets an 8/10 but goalkeeper and midfielder get 4/10 in draw at Stockport

Crawley Town were so close to pulling off a great comeback victory at Stockport on Saturday – only to be denied by a late goal.

These are the player ratings for the match, judged by the travelling away fans. They said: “A much happier group of supporter travelling home after a great comeback by the team - disappointed that we didn't hold on to the three points but a point away from home against one of the fancied teams in the league for promotion - can't really complain.”

Corry Addai 4 - not a great performance, should have done better for their 3rd goal, some poor distribution and slow at times - now conceded 9 goals in two games - maybe a time for a change.

Will Wright 7 - Improves with every game played, set up our equaliser at 2-2

Laurence Maguire had an impressive debut for Crawley Town. Picture: CTFC

Harry Ransom 7 - Much improved performance from the previous week - solid as ever.

Lawrence Maguire 8 - Impressive debut, scored the equaliser and didn't put a foot wrong all game - going to be a great addition to the defence.

Nick Tsaroulla 6 - had two players on him every time he got the ball - Stockport had done their homework on him - kept trying all game

Liam Kelly 6 - battled in midfield all game, got the team going when 2-0 down.

Jay Williams 7 - back to his best position in the midfield defensive roll -

Ben Gladwin 4 - first game back from injury, was caught in possession a number of times and was at fault for the first goal - well off the pace of the game and was substituted early in the second half.

Danilo Orsi 8 - again battled all game up front - took his goal well to give the Red Devils the lead at 3 - 2

Adam Campbell 7 - best game so far for the Red Devils, got the town back in the game when scoring just before half time.

Harry Forster 5 - his first start of the season in the League didn't have the impact he show at Swindon the previous week - no doubt will improve with more game time

Subs

Aaron Henry 6 - came on for the tiring Campbell, boosted the midfield energy for the remaining minutes of the game

Klaidi Lolos 6 - replaced Forester and tried to get going forward, needs to know when to pass the ball rather than keep running with it.

Ronan Darcy 6 - replaced out of sorts Gladwin and kept the midfield battling with his energy.

Jack Roles 5 - late substitution for Maguire who was suffering from cramp, probably should have done better in defending their equaliser at 3 - 3.

Joy Mukena - n/a replaced Jay Williams in the final minutes of the game in added time