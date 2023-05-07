Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town player ratings: Defender scores 8/10 but strikers only get 6/10 in final game of the season

Crawley Town’s season ended with a 2-1 defeat away at Swindon Town.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 7th May 2023, 05:01 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:24 BST

Dom Telford scored his 15th goal of the season from the spot to pull one back for Reds while Corey Addai saved Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s spot kick in the second half.

Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings.

Corey Addai 7 - Maybe could have question his positioning for free kick but not chance with Austin goal. Good save at start of second half to deny Cain and superb penalty save. Played with confidence after that.

Travis JohnsonTravis Johnson
Travis Johnson

Travis Johnson 8 - A good performance and thwarted two or three attacks when it was 0-0. Gave away the penalty which Swindon missed. Arguably Crawley’s best player on the day.

Harry Ransom 7 - Won a lot of headers and looked comfortable bringing the ball out of defence. Austin was a tough opponent for him.

Nick Tsaroulla 7 - Found a lot of space on left at times but final ball lacked quality.

Tom Fellows 7 - Like Tsaroulla, found space on right but again final ball lacked. So nearly scored an equaliser with four minutes to go.

Jack Spong 7 - Looked assured in his first start for Reds. Kept it simple with his passing but gave away ball which led to Swindon penalty.

James Tilley 6 - A quiet afternoon but tested Sol Brynn with a lovely free kick just after the break.

Jack Powell 7 - A typically calm and assured performance. Passed the ball well.

Ben Gladwin 7 - Seemed up for it against his old side but passing lacked the quality needed. Battled hard. Booked for foul which led to second goal. Replaced by Grant.

Ashley Nadesan 6 - Found it hard to get behind Swindon defence.Energetic as ever and more involved in second half.

Dom Telford 6 - Was well up for it. A couple of times he didn’t get pass off quick enough in promising attacks. Couldn’t find any openings.

Subs:

Grant 6 - Replaced Gladwin for last ten minutes,

