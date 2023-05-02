Edit Account-Sign Out
'He is a thinker and a connoisseur of the game' - Crawley Town boss says midfielder will be a 'big part' of what club are doing moving forward

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has praised Jack Powell as a ‘connoisseur of the game’.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:50 BST

Speaking before Powell won the club’s Player of the Year Award on Saturday, Lindsey was full of superlatives for the midfielder. Powell has made more starts than anyone else this season and has been consistent under Lindsey since the boss took over in January.

“He has done great, he’s played really well,” Lindsey said. “He’s a good footballer, he makes things happen. He’s our set piece taker so he’s been a real integral part of that, which I am big on because we do a lot of work on set pieces.

“He is a thinker and a connoisseur of the game, he is one of those players who will watch the game back in detail and analyze his game himself which I like. It’s important players do that, he’s a good professional.

Jack Powell was awarded Crawley Town's Player of the YearJack Powell was awarded Crawley Town's Player of the Year
Jack Powell was awarded Crawley Town's Player of the Year

"He has certainly been good since I have come through the doors here and he’s a big part of what we do moving forward.”

The 29-year-old joined the Reds in July 2019 from Maidstone United. He has played in the Championship for Millwall at the start of his career.

Jack Powell of Crawley Town attempts to move with the ball away from Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Jack Powell of Crawley Town attempts to move with the ball away from Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Jack Powell of Crawley Town attempts to move with the ball away from Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
