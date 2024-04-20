Crawley Town player ratings: Defenders and goalscorer get 8s as Reds get point against Sutton United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Lindsey’s men lead at half time thanks to Liam Kelly’s brilliant effort. But a deflected Charlie Lakin effort and a howler from Jay Williams which allowed Olly Sanderson to score gave the home side the lead. But Klaidi Lolos popped up with a vital equaliser in added time to secure what could be a vital point going into the last weekend.
Here are our player ratings from the game.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town striker delighted to reach 20 goals but would rather have the three points | Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey responds to being second favourite for top job at managerless League One side | ‘We know what we’re doing’ - Crawley Town boss backs his team's style of football after draw against play-off rivals
Addai 8 - Pulled off three quality saves in the first half. Beaten after a wicked deflection looped over him and then had no chance when Sanderson was gifted the chance to score.
Maguire 7 - Looked solid alongside Conroy and Wright in the back three.
Conroy 8 - Sprayed some lovely passes around from the back. One found Orsi in first half but keeper saved. Good battle with the big striker Harry Smith
Wright 8 - Solid as ever and long throws were always a danger.
Williams 7 - A typically battling performance from the midfielder. But howler allowed Olly Sanderson to score what proved to be the winner. Replaced by Campbell
Tsaroulla 7 - Instrumental in the build up to Kelly’s goal. Could have scored a couple of times but was off target. Replaced by Jeremy Kelly.
Forster 7 - Played on the right and caused problems. A real livewire at times. Quieter in the second half. Replaced by Adeyemo
Liam Kelly 8 - A livewire and scored with a beautifully curled effort to give Reds the lead.
Lolos 7 - Should have scored early in the first half but fired over from just six yards. And then a stinging drive was denied by Steve Arnold. Was quiet in the second half before finally scoring in added time.
Darcy 7 - A typical duracell bunny-type performance from Darcy. Never stops running. Replaced by Jack Roles
Orsi 7 - Had two chances early in first half but Steve Arnold pulled off two good saves. Worked hard but found it tough against physical defence. Thought he had got the winner but strayed offside
Subs:
Jack Roles 6 - Replaced Darcy. Failed to make a real impact.
Jeremy Kelly 7 - Replaced Tsaroulla. So calm on the ball.
Ade Adeyemo 6 - Replaced Forster.
Campbell 6 - Replaced Williams.