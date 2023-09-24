Crawley Town player ratings: Diminutive dynamo gets 9/10 and substitute gets an 8/10 in win at Grimsby Town

Crawley Town fans are flying high after their side moved up to fourth after another late win, this time at Grimsby Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danilo Orsi scored against his old club five minutes into added time to secure three points – their first away win of the season – which saw Reds rise to fourth in the League Two table.

Scott Lindsey’s men found themselves 2-0 down in the first half but quickfire goals from Liam Kelly and Ronan Darcy drew them level at half-time. It looked like the points would be shared until Orsi popped up with the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds are now fourth, on the same points at third-placed Mansfield Town.

These are the player rating for the match against Grimsby from the away fans who travelled on GH Away Travel coaches. They said: “An even happier group of supporters travelling home on the coach after a great comeback from 2 - 0 down after thinking this is going to be another Swindon mauling - but to win 2 -3 at the end was well deserved - and don't you just love added time winners.”

Corry Addai - 6 - not a great performance in the first half some poor decisions passing the ball out from the back, improved in the second and made a brilliant point blank save in added extra time to keep the win.

Will Wright - 7 - another steady performance after the first 30 minutes when we were all at sea

Crawley Town keeper Corey Addai. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dion Conroy - 7 - back in his more accustomed at centre back position - kept our back four battling

Lawrence Maguire - 7 - again improved after the initial 30 minutes and kept then settled down into his usual solid performance

Nick Tsaroulla - 6 - like Stockport, he had two players keeping him quiet in the first half but had a couple of good attacking runs and shots just off target in the second.

Liam Kelly - 9 - Man of the match performance, the diminutive dynamo got the team going when two nil down and scored a goal to get the team just one behind. Never stop running all game and controlled the midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Williams - 7 - back in the team after suspension and again proving to be a great signing

Ben Gladwin - 6 - didn't start the game well and was at fault for the first goal with a missed place pass- improved in the second but was substituted in the second half.

Danilo Orsi - 8 - never stopped running and caused his former team a lot of problems - took his goal well in added time to give the Red Devils the lead at 3 - 2 and the win.

Adam Campbell - 6 - not one of his better games but kept battling and again was replaced last in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Darcy - 8 - another good performance and scored the equaliser 3 minutes after the Kelly's goal - a good first time volley into the net from the back post. May have picked up an injury early in the game but stayed on - replaced by Forster late in the second half.

Subs

Harry Forster - 6 - replaced Darcy late on to bring fresh legs onto the pitch -

Aaron Henry - 6 - again came on for the tiring Campbell, boosted the midfield energy for the remaining minutes of the game

Klaidi Lolos - 8 - replaced captain Gladwin in the second half and another brilliant solo run in added time help set up the winner for Orsi - Lolos is going to be a fans favourite if he continues to play as he is - must be due for a starting place soon - but who can you leave out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad