Crawley Town player ratings: Diminutive dynamo gets 9/10 and substitute gets an 8/10 in win at Grimsby Town
Danilo Orsi scored against his old club five minutes into added time to secure three points – their first away win of the season – which saw Reds rise to fourth in the League Two table.
Scott Lindsey’s men found themselves 2-0 down in the first half but quickfire goals from Liam Kelly and Ronan Darcy drew them level at half-time. It looked like the points would be shared until Orsi popped up with the winner.
The Reds are now fourth, on the same points at third-placed Mansfield Town.
These are the player rating for the match against Grimsby from the away fans who travelled on GH Away Travel coaches. They said: “An even happier group of supporters travelling home on the coach after a great comeback from 2 - 0 down after thinking this is going to be another Swindon mauling - but to win 2 -3 at the end was well deserved - and don't you just love added time winners.”
Corry Addai - 6 - not a great performance in the first half some poor decisions passing the ball out from the back, improved in the second and made a brilliant point blank save in added extra time to keep the win.
Will Wright - 7 - another steady performance after the first 30 minutes when we were all at sea
Dion Conroy - 7 - back in his more accustomed at centre back position - kept our back four battling
Lawrence Maguire - 7 - again improved after the initial 30 minutes and kept then settled down into his usual solid performance
Nick Tsaroulla - 6 - like Stockport, he had two players keeping him quiet in the first half but had a couple of good attacking runs and shots just off target in the second.
Liam Kelly - 9 - Man of the match performance, the diminutive dynamo got the team going when two nil down and scored a goal to get the team just one behind. Never stop running all game and controlled the midfield.
Jay Williams - 7 - back in the team after suspension and again proving to be a great signing
Ben Gladwin - 6 - didn't start the game well and was at fault for the first goal with a missed place pass- improved in the second but was substituted in the second half.
Danilo Orsi - 8 - never stopped running and caused his former team a lot of problems - took his goal well in added time to give the Red Devils the lead at 3 - 2 and the win.
Adam Campbell - 6 - not one of his better games but kept battling and again was replaced last in the second half.
Ronan Darcy - 8 - another good performance and scored the equaliser 3 minutes after the Kelly's goal - a good first time volley into the net from the back post. May have picked up an injury early in the game but stayed on - replaced by Forster late in the second half.
Subs
Harry Forster - 6 - replaced Darcy late on to bring fresh legs onto the pitch -
Aaron Henry - 6 - again came on for the tiring Campbell, boosted the midfield energy for the remaining minutes of the game
Klaidi Lolos - 8 - replaced captain Gladwin in the second half and another brilliant solo run in added time help set up the winner for Orsi - Lolos is going to be a fans favourite if he continues to play as he is - must be due for a starting place soon - but who can you leave out.
Overall team performance - 8 - three league wins on the run, battled back from 2 - 0 down after a woeful first 25 minutes. Our first win on the road this season and we're up to 4th in the League table - what's not to like and dumfound all the pundits. We are back at home next Saturday against Sutton United - get to the game and support our TOWN.