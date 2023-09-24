'Togetherness' - Crawley Town boss knew his side had the character to come back from 2-0 down against Grimsby Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavan Holohan and Abo Isa gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead after 30 minutes but Reds hit back through Liam Kelly’s wonderful chip and Ronan Darcy’s smart finish. They then had to wait until five minutes into added time for the winner from former Grimsby man Danilo Orsi.

It was Crawley’s first win away from home this season and although Lindsey was pleased with the three points, he was a little disappointed with the performance.

“It was a great three points,” he said, “We're pleased with that, but we, we're always looking at our performance and our level of performance wasn't where we wanted it today. We prepared for a team to play against us in an aggressive manner, against an aggressive press, which they did, we spoke about it in our preparation for the game.

“Nothing was different. We spoke about it, we had a meeting at the hotel this morning about what to expect from them and highlighted what we've worked on all week. I think it was clear to see that they were coming after us. “They were pressing us, we were sloppy with our possession from the deep areas. But once we got through that initial press, we caused them a lot of problems. We didn't defend great. I think the first goal was offside, the one that hit the post, for me, it was offside. And the second goal, we got to do better defensively, we can't let him come inside that easy.

“So disappointed defensively, but I did feel that we asked a lot of questions of the, the XG won't be great, it won't be really high, but I felt that we got into good areas to hurt them.

“I felt that there would always be goals in the second half, and we just wanted to make sure that it wasn't at the wrong end.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“After that first 20 minutes they started opening them up a little bit and then we were ok, but, you know, we can't go 2-0 down at a place like this, it's criminal, but we've showed great character to get back and win the game.”

It was the second week running the Reds scored a late goal to claim all three points and Lindsey praised the group for sticking at the task in hand,

"When you've got a good togetherness and group of players, you can always come back from 2-0 down, you know, when you've not got that, it's hard,” said Lindsey.

"We always knew that we were in the game, even at 2-0, we knew that, it was early, we still felt that we had goals in it. We felt that we could still go and score goals. We just had to play more efficiently with the ball, which I felt we kind of did towards the end, certainly in the last half an hour.

“But I don't think we played well, really. We didn't pass the ball as efficiently. We weren't great today, but listen, we come here, we've got three points, we'll take it. The performances are everything for me. You know, I know the result is big, obviously, but the performances are key and today we weren’t great and I suppose it's important to highlight that.

“Grimsby are a very good side and this is probably one of the tougher places to come in the league. We've seen how much the home crowd can get on you. Not only on Grimsby’s back, but how much they can get on our back as well, but the lads seem to ride that pressure really well today.”

Goalkeeper Corey Addai puled off a great save at the end to ensure the three points, but faced criticism on social media for his overall performance. Lindsey said: “I've got to be honest with you, I didn't think Corey had his best day today, but he saved us at the end. I thought first off his decision-making on kicking and stuff like that was off today. But Corey's been good and he saved us at the end. So I let him off”