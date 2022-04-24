Crawley Town player ratings - Reds recent run comes to an end at Mansfield Town - but who stood out for the Reds?

A day that started with the announcement manager John Yems had been suspended ended with a 2-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Mansfield Town on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 10:46 am
Crawley Town player ratings

Stand-in manager Lewis Young said he was proud of his team despite the result after 'a long 24 hours'.

Here are the Crawley Town away fans' player ratings from the game.

Another good game and kept us in it with some great saves especially in the second half.

Not able to get into his attacking game as was constantly defending
Has played better but was steady
Tried to get the team motivated and was solid at the back
Like Lynch was steady at the back
Again tried to get the team going as captain but wasn't at his best.
Not a performance that he will want to remember .
Not the same player as against Newport County the previous week.
not one of his better game - some wayward passing.
battled all afternoon, constantly being fouled by the defenders
not one to remember and was sent off for a second yellow card for a rash challenge
Replaced Davies and his first outing since injury but again wasn't effective enough up front.
Late substitution replacing Francomb tried to get the team going forward
