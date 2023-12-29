Crawley Town player ratings: Three 7/10s and six 6/10s as Reds end year with defeat

Crawley Town failed to take any of their chances as they lost 2-0 to an inform MK Dons, with Laurence Maguire getting sent off for the visitors.

Laurence Maguire received a red card in Crawley Town's loss to MK Dons. Picture: Jane Russell

Crawley had the worst possible start, with The Reds giving the ball away in the middle of the park and Joseph Tomlinson found himself one-on-one with Crawley keeper Corey Addai, with the wing back keeping cool and slotting it past Addai into the near left-hand corner two minutes into the first half.

Crawley dominated the ball in the first half, creating many chances but again having issues with finding the back of the net, with Ronan Darcy’s one-on-one attempt saved by Craig MacGillivray, Gordan had two shots with one again saved well by the MK Dons keeper and Orsi almost being set up twice by Liam Kelly but could not create a goal scoring opportunity from either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley kept pushing in the second half but would not be able to find a way to score in a frustrating performance by Lindsey’s team, and it got worse when Alex Gilbey fired past Addai to make it 2-0, and Maguire was sent off for voicing his frustration to the officials.

Player ratings:

Corey Addai – 7: Got beaten at his near post two minutes in, made an important save from a deflected shot halfway through the first half and was reliable with his feet. Made a decent save in the second half from a long-range shot. Could not do anything about the second goal, made two great saves late on to keep the score 2-0.

Kellan Gordon – 7: Was found out wide quite often, found himself forward a lot and had a shot 14 minutes in which was fired wide. Had a shot later saved when there were players in a red shirt waiting for a pass. Subbed off in the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Ransom – 6: Failed to block Gave it away sloppily early on which almost led to a counterattack, made a lot of passes throughout the first half as Crawley kept the ball well. Made an important challenge in the second half to prevent a MK Dons chance.

Dion Conroy (c) - 6: Captained the team with the absence skipper of Ben Gladwin. Failed to block the shot for the first goal, kept the ball very well in the first half completing 66/71 passes. Picked up a knock before the second MK Dons goal and was subbed late on.

Laurence Maguire – 4: Received an early yellow card, made an important block to prevent cross going into the box. Found himself on the ball often, making use of it in the second half with a brilliant pass to Campbell. Was given a second yellow card after voicing his anger to the referee after conceding the second goal.

Ade Adeyemo – 6: The youngster was involved heavily down the left-hand side, winning the ball back to create a chance for Adam Campbell and having an opportunity of his own which he could not keep under control. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Wright – 6: Playing in midfield in front of the defence alongside Kelly, he was involved in numerous moves, also having a number long throwing's go into dangerous areas but none came to anything.

Ronan Darcy – 6: Had a one-on-one attempt saved by MacGillivray, was dangerous when with the ball and had a dangerous cross unable to find one of his teammates. Was moved to the right in the second half and had limited impact as he picked up a knock.

Liam Kelly – 7 (motm): Got involved in many Crawley moves, almost setting up Orsi for a good opportunity before whipping in a dangerous cross which came to nothing. Crawley’s best player overall on the night, dictated play in the midfield but was let down by his teammates failing to put their chances away.

Adam Campbell – 6: Filled in on the left-hand side for the ill Nick Tsaroulla, he linked well with Adeyemo but could not find Orsi in the box for a tap in. Had a fantastic opportunity in the second half but his shot was saved by MacGillivray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danilo Orsi – 5: Found himself in a good position through Liam Kelly’s pass but could not control it before almost getting onto a Kelly through ball but being beaten by the MK Dons keeper. Met a header in the box from a fast-paced cross go high over the bar. Almost made connection with a brilliant Lolos cross, but just was not his day today in front of goal.

Subs:

Klaidi Lolos – 6: Was sent on to try to help Crawley find an equaliser, and almost helped in getting that by sending in a dangerous cross which was millimetres away from finding Orsi’s head. Also had a shot blocked from goal mouth scramble.

Jack Roles – 6: Involved early on finding Campbell with a great pass but could not press on and help Crawley get back into the game.