'Massive' - Crawley Town star highlights key aspect of Gillingham victory on Boxing Day

Goals from Wright and Jack Roles meant Reds picked up their second consecutive win on the road and first clean sheet since the 0-0 draw with Sutton United in the EFL Trophy on October 10. Wright scored with a trademark free kick that got the Reds on their way before a number of saves from Corey Addai kept them in it before Roles’ goal sealed the win.

It wasn’t the best Reds performance this season and manager Scott Lindsey said: “I thought we were absolutely rubbish today, however we have found a way of winning a game with not playing well.”

And after the Mansfield defeat, Wright said they need to find a way of picking up points when not playing well. And referring to that after the Gills win, Wright said: “We never talk about playing badly but it’s definitely something we have discussed. We have got to pick up points when we are not playing at our best and we have now got a platform to improve our performance against the Don's in Friday and next week.

"We have come here, had to be resolute, got three points and got that long-awaited .clean sheet and then the bonus for me of getting a goal as well.”

On the clean sheet, Wright said: “It’s massive for us and I think Corey played a massive part in that and winning us the game. He made some big saves at some big times. We are buzzing with that, we need a few more now to start racking them up and we will be striving that against Dons.”

Wright is known for his set piece taking and ability to strike from distance. And today he notched up his fourth goal of the season with a stunning effort from the edge of the box. On Friday night he had a similar chance, but it went over the bar. This time he drilled it in the back of the net and celebrated in front of the home fans. "I never like to goalie side,” he said, “but he left me a bit of a gap and I thought I was going to have a go after last week [missed one against AFC Wimbledon], I probably over-egged my celebration, there was no malice in but when you score a goal like that it’s always nice to celebrate.

"I would have celebrated like that whoever we were playing it wasn’t just because where we were. I have got nothing but respect for the fans here.”

This was Crawley’s second consecutive away win – but has followed two defeats at home. Wright said: “We have got to marry it up now and we will become a proper side if we do. If you can win home and away over the Christmas period it’s going to put you right up there. We need to use it as a confidence boost. We have got to pick up these points during this period, it can really be season defining. We don’t want it to be dwindling away we want to be punching above our weight and be battling for the play offs.”