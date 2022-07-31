Crawley Town player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in their opening day defeat at Carlisle United?

Carlisle United forward Kristian Dennis’ early goal consigned Crawley Town to a 1-0 away defeat in Kevin Betsy’s first League Two game in charge.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st July 2022, 2:48 pm

Alain Harper and fans on the GH Away Travel coach did the player ratings for the game at Brunton Park.

They said: “Not a great start to the season but not creating anything up front is worrying despite having four forwards on in the second half.

“We gave the ball away so many times and the midfield work rate was sadly lacking at times. The team must improve going forward.”

Here’s how Alain and the travelling Reds supporters rated the players’ performances in Carlisle.

1. Crawley Town player ratings v Carlisle United

Here's how the Reds rated in Cumbria

Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

2. Ellery Balcombe - 7

The recent signing had an outstanding debut. A man of the match performance despite being injured and subbed at half-time

Photo: Courtesy of Crawley Town FC

3. George Francomb - 5

Not his best position playing in the back four

Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

4. Dion Conroy - 5

Constantly under pressure due to the system the team were playing

Photo: Courtesy of Crawley Town FC

