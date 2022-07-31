Crawley Town player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in their opening day defeat at Carlisle United?

Alain Harper and fans on the GH Away Travel coach did the player ratings for the game at Brunton Park.

They said: “Not a great start to the season but not creating anything up front is worrying despite having four forwards on in the second half.

“We gave the ball away so many times and the midfield work rate was sadly lacking at times. The team must improve going forward.”

Here’s how Alain and the travelling Reds supporters rated the players’ performances in Carlisle.

Crawley Town player ratings v Carlisle United Here's how the Reds rated in Cumbria

Ellery Balcombe - 7 The recent signing had an outstanding debut. A man of the match performance despite being injured and subbed at half-time

George Francomb - 5 Not his best position playing in the back four

Dion Conroy - 5 Constantly under pressure due to the system the team were playing