Crawley Town debutant Tobi Omole: We need to look at the good things, not just the negatives, after Carlisle United loss

Kristian Dennis’ fifth minute goal ensured Kevin Betsy's first League Two game in charge of the Reds ended in a 1-0 loss.

Crawley controlled possession, seeing 66 per cent of the ball, but failed to test the Blues defence.

The Reds were unable to muster a single shot on target in 90 minutes at Brunton Park.

Debutant Tobi Omole wants Crawley Town to ‘look at the good things, not just the negatives’ following Saturday’s opening day defeat at Carlisle United. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Omole, who moved to West Sussex after leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, said: “It was a frustrating game. We had a sloppy start, and it’s something we need to change, but there were still good bits.

“[There were] things that the manager wanted us to work on that came through, but in training next week we’ll keep going, keep working hard.

“We won’t give up on the patterns and the style of play. I feel like everything will come good.

“It was a freak goal. I’m not sure if there was a handball on the edge of the box but we still have to get the ball out the box.

“Even if we don’t, we need to get bodies behind it and block the shot afterwards. [We need to] defend as a unit, not to give up on anything and just keep going.

“I feel like there were a lot of good things, and we have to look at the good things, not just the negatives.

“Hopefully, going forward, everything comes together and we can go on and get promoted this season.”

Omole was one of eight new summer signings to make their Crawley debuts at Brunton Park.

New boys Ellery Balcombe, Dion Conroy, Travis Johnson, James Balagizi and Dom Telford were named alongside the 22-year-old defender in Betsy’s first competitive starting XI of the 2022-23 campaign.

Fellow new faces Corey Addai and Teddy Jenks, meanwhile, made their respective Reds bows from the bench.

Reflecting on his Crawley debut, Omole added: “It was a blessing, and I think James [Balagizi] will say the same. I was really excited to be playing, and by the opportunity the manager has given us.

“Hopefully we can reward him and pay him back with all the confidence that he’s filled us with.”

Betsy’s first XI of the season saw Omole named in a three-man defence alongside George Francomb and ex-Swindon Town skipper Conroy.

The former Spurs centre half was full of praise for his defensive partners, and predicted that their relationship will blossom, on and off the pitch, throughout the campaign.

Omole said: “George and Dion have a lot of experience and they’re really good people. They give me a lot of good advice and always communicate with me.