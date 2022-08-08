Crawley Town player ratings: Who shone for their Reds in their home loss to Leyton Orient?

Reporter Ashley Adamson-Edwards did the player ratings for the game at Broadfield Stadium.
Here’s how he rated the Reds on Saturday.
1. Crawley Town player ratings v Leyton Orient
2. Corey Addai - 6
Under the new style of Kevin Betsy, when he can, Addai is needed to either find a teammate with a pass or act as a safe option for his defenders in possession. Against Leyton Orient, the 24-year-old’s indecisiveness at times could have given the opposition a goal or two. It seems he still needs to get used to the quick decisions the Reds’ play style requires.
3. Tobi Omole - 8
At 22-years-of-age, Omole did well to hold his own against Leyton Orient’s new signing, Theo Archibald. Despite the physical battle, the former Spurs defender used his stature to his advantage and delivered a composed performance.
4. Dion Conroy - 6
Conroy played a brilliant role for Swindon last season and looked to be the perfect fit for the Red’s new possession-based style. This weekend though, he seemed quiet and lacked confidence in possession but performed well in his partnership with Francomb. Once he’s adapted to his new side, the defender should be a certain name on every team sheet for Betsy.
