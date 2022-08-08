Crawley Town player ratings: Who shone for their Reds in their home loss to Leyton Orient?

2. Corey Addai - 6

Under the new style of Kevin Betsy, when he can, Addai is needed to either find a teammate with a pass or act as a safe option for his defenders in possession. Against Leyton Orient, the 24-year-old’s indecisiveness at times could have given the opposition a goal or two. It seems he still needs to get used to the quick decisions the Reds’ play style requires.

Photo: Crawley Town FC