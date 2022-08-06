Crawley Town v Leyton Orient FULL-TIME REPORT: 1-0 defeat as the Reds struggled to find their feet

After their loss against Carlisle last week, Crawley wasn’t able to pick up form and were defeated by Leyton Orient.

Fans were particularly frustrated with the lack of opportunities in the final third as the delivery to the strikers seemed to be lacking. Telford wasn’t able to get into the game at all.

The Reds came the closest to scoring in the first half, but there was a bit of frustration from Betsey’s camp as Crawley Town deserved to be in the lead with Francomb’s impressive defensive play nearly leading to a Nichols opener in the first 20 minutes.

Man of the match: James Balagizi. Credit: Cory James Pickford

There were positives from the game as the link-up play between Tilley and Johnson showed promise.

The back four looked exposed by Leyton Orient's attacking strength and a 30-yard goal from Theo Archibald cemented their victory.

Betsey made changes midway through the second-half with Tobi Omole off for Ogungbo on 54’, Jake Hessenthaller off for Nadesan on 64’, and Tom Nichols off for Appiah on 67’.

There were six minutes added but Crawley couldn’t capitalise in extra time.

Crawley was only able to pull off three shots all game, while fans left early.

James Balagizi was the ‘man of the match’ today as he impressed in the first half but his Premier League experience was put through its paces at The Broadfield Stadium today.

The attendance for today’s game was 3,851.