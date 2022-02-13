Crawley Town player ratings: Reds defeated by Pools - but who stood out for the Reds?

A goal from Omar Bogle separated the sides in a game which saw James Tilley sent off and John Yems shown a red card after the final whistle.
But how did the Reds players perform? Here are Cameron Winstanley's player ratings.
1. Glenn Morris 7
Important save in opening stages from a one on one. Couple of wayward kicks. Little chance for goal which bent into far corner. Not forced into pressing saves but handled most well.
2. George Francomb 6
Never got over header at back post from a freekick. Little impact going forward. Not troubled defensively with play focused on other side in first half. Moved into midfield last 20 and did drive team forward on occasions.
3. Tony Craig 7
Strong challenges against imposing and focal point, Bogle. Struggled as first half went on. Mopped up well in second half as Crawley went forward.
4. Jordan Tunnicliffe 6
Cleared certain goal off-line after drilled shot beat Morris. Struggled dealing with runs in behind from Bogle lay-offs. Never involved in second half with very little defending to do.