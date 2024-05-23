Crawley Town released and retained list: Seven leave Reds with seven players still in negotiations
It’s been an historic season for the Reds, culminating in that incredible win at Wembley in the League Two play-off final.
And as they look to get ready for their first season in League One for nine years, these are the players who are leaving and staying.
OPTIONS EXERCISED: Danilo Orsi, Corey Addai
IN NEGOTIATIONS: Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Nick Tsaroulla, Jeremy Kelly, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles, Ben Gladwin
RELEASED: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greensall
LOANS RETURNED: Laurence Maguire, Mustpha Olagunju
UNDER CONTRACT: Harry Forster, Joy Mukena, Liam Kelly, Jay Williams, Ade Adeyemo, Ronan Darcy, Dion Conroy, Ryan Sandford, Raf Khaleel, Sonny Fish, Klaidi Lolos.
A club statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank all departing players for their historic contributions to the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”