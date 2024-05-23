Crawley Town released and retained list: Seven leave Reds with seven players still in negotiations

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Sky Bet League Two season, Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed their released and retained list.

It’s been an historic season for the Reds, culminating in that incredible win at Wembley in the League Two play-off final.

And as they look to get ready for their first season in League One for nine years, these are the players who are leaving and staying.

OPTIONS EXERCISED: Danilo Orsi, Corey Addai

Crawley Town's promotion party on Monday night | Picture: Mark DunfordCrawley Town's promotion party on Monday night | Picture: Mark Dunford
Crawley Town's promotion party on Monday night | Picture: Mark Dunford

IN NEGOTIATIONS: Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Nick Tsaroulla, Jeremy Kelly, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles, Ben Gladwin

RELEASED: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greensall

LOANS RETURNED: Laurence Maguire, Mustpha Olagunju

UNDER CONTRACT: Harry Forster, Joy Mukena, Liam Kelly, Jay Williams, Ade Adeyemo, Ronan Darcy, Dion Conroy, Ryan Sandford, Raf Khaleel, Sonny Fish, Klaidi Lolos.

A club statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank all departing players for their historic contributions to the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

