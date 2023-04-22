Crawley Town starting XI confirmed for big clash with relegation rivals Hartlepool United

The Reds are currently three points ahead of their opponents going into today’s game, knowing a win will all but seal safety. A draw would also being a decent result but a defeat would mean a tense last two games against Walsall at home and Swindon Town away.

After a four-point week with a win against Tranmere and a draw against Colchester United, Lindsey confirmed on Thursday he has ‘pretty much there with a full set’ of players available. And after we saw changes to the starting line-up against Colchester on Tuesday, Lindsey has picked his strongest side to face up against Hartlepool United.

Anthony Grant, who was man of the match after starting against the Us is replaced by Ben Gladwin and that is the only change with Kellan Gordon still out with a shoulder injury.

Crawley: Addai, Conroy, Tilley, Powell, Nadesan, Ransom, Telford, Gladwin, Johnson, Oteh, Tsaroulla. Subs: Scofield, Khaleel, Roles, Fellows, Spong, Mazeed, Grant.