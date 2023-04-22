Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Crawley Town starting XI confirmed for big clash with relegation rivals Hartlepool United

Scott Lindsey has confirmed his starting XI for Crawley Town’s huge relegation battle with Hartlepool United.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:07 BST

The Reds are currently three points ahead of their opponents going into today’s game, knowing a win will all but seal safety. A draw would also being a decent result but a defeat would mean a tense last two games against Walsall at home and Swindon Town away.

After a four-point week with a win against Tranmere and a draw against Colchester United, Lindsey confirmed on Thursday he has ‘pretty much there with a full set’ of players available. And after we saw changes to the starting line-up against Colchester on Tuesday, Lindsey has picked his strongest side to face up against Hartlepool United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO 'I was made for these moments' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey confident ahead of big relegation battle with Hartlepool United | Ex-Nottingham Forest striker and PFA senior executive issues John Yems statement following ban extension decision | Hartlepool United v Crawley Town - opposition view

Most Popular

Anthony Grant, who was man of the match after starting against the Us is replaced by Ben Gladwin and that is the only change with Kellan Gordon still out with a shoulder injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crawley: Addai, Conroy, Tilley, Powell, Nadesan, Ransom, Telford, Gladwin, Johnson, Oteh, Tsaroulla. Subs: Scofield, Khaleel, Roles, Fellows, Spong, Mazeed, Grant.

Ben Gladwin is back in the starting line-upBen Gladwin is back in the starting line-up
Ben Gladwin is back in the starting line-up
Related topics:Hartlepool United