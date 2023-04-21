Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says he feels like he was ‘made for these moments’ as he prepares for the biggest game of the club’s season – and maybe the biggest since they returned to League Two.

The Reds are currently three points ahead of their opponents going into tomorrow’s game, knowing a win will all but seal safety. A draw would also being a decent result but a defeat would mean a tense last two games against Walsall at home and Swindon Town away. But Lindsey, who was in buoyant mood when we spoke to him on Thursday, said he is relishing the challenge. "I feel that I was made for these moments,” he said.

"I am really looking forward to it, this is what it’s all about, rolling your sleeves up and saying let’s have it now. It’s great we have got this purpose now until the end of the season, albeit at the wrong end of the table. It’s not where we want to be but it is where we are. We have made reference to the fact that the players and the football club have underachieved and we know that and are fully aware of that but now we are going to get ourselves out of it and hopefully put on a really good performance on Saturday. I relish moments like this, I really do, and I am sure the players do as well.”

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And although Lindsey has told the players the magnitude of the game, he is not changing any of his usual processes to keep the players focussed on his game plan and go their to win.

He said: “I have highlighted the importance of the game today and what we have got to do. Then I will taper that tomorrow [Friday) and Saturday morning and do our normal meetings and processes in preparation. We’ll tell the players don’t go overboard with the occasion, we play our normal game. The way I am, I always set my team up to win a game. I think it would be very difficult for me to change that in such an important game. I think if I was to go there with different mindset and different tactics to try and steal a point the likelihood we will come away with nothing so I am going to carry on doing what I normally do and try and win the game.

“That’s what’s important and I don’t think there is any need for me to change that way.”

Hartlepool had recently been on an eight match unbeaten run but have lost the last two games 2-0 against Newport County and Salford City – but Lindsey knows it won’t be easy. "They have got some good threats, two good forwards, wing backs that are very athletic and like to get forward, they have midfield players who can handle the ball try to play a little bit,” he said.

“We know they score a lot of late goals so it’s not going to be an easy ride. We are fully respectful of them and respectful of John Askey since he has gone in, he’s done a fantastic job.”