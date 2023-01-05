Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance holds board meeting and discusses current status of club and their concerns

The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance (CTSA) have held a board meeting following weeks of turmoil at the club.

The Broadfield Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Held on Wednesday (January 4), the board – Reuben Watt (Interim Chair), Simon Smith (Treasurer), Mat Cowdrey, Louie Elmer, Sam Jordan, David Leake, Steve Leake – discussed the current issues and said they ‘hope the legal issues that the club are currently going through will be sorted out by the weekend’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the minutes in full:

Reds RolloverIt was confirmed that those who had signed up for Reds Rollover are full members of the CTSA for the year. This follows the decision to make CTSA membership free. Reds Rollover participants will be getting an email to confirm the above as well as a vote on some of the RR money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MembershipThere are now 450 members of the CTSA. The free membership has gone down really well and on social media, we will be continuing to advertise this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CTSA FinancesThe CTSA finances are in good shape. There is some money that can be used to develop and grow the CTSA and Reds Rollover. There does need to be an overhaul of the bank mandate in particular looking at the bank signatories. The finances for the 21/22 financial year will be independently examined in line with CTSA rules.

Crawley Town Football ClubDuring our meeting, the board discussed the current status of Crawley Town football club and their concerns. As part of this, the board looked at WAGMI United as a whole as well as the history of the club over the past 8 months. The board hopes the legal issues that the club are currently going through will be sorted out by the weekend. They look forward to hopefully meeting the owners of the club next week to help them move forward in advance of the game against Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad