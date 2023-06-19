Crawley Town Supporters' Alliance to meet with club's owners WAGMI United this week 'to work towards next season'

Last week, Re u ben Watt and Sam Jordan appeared on the Real EFL Podcast to talk about the vote they recently held, the current situation at the club and to discuss recent speculation about one of the co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith leaving his position.

The relationship between the CTSA and the co-chairman has been strained since December following a number of decisions including senior players being sold and sent out on loan, a number of changes in management and a lack of communication with the fans.

The last time the two parties met was in March where there was a dispute over the minutes of that meeting that were never released because they were apparently ‘not a true reflection’ of the meeting.

On June 6, the CTSA sent an email to all members asking to vote to seek a mandate. Watt said: “We believe that relegation and financial hardship are realistic prospects if Mr. Smith and Mr. Johnson continue in their positions. Our aim is to prompt the replacement of the Co-Chairmen to safeguard the future of Crawley Town Football Club.”

The vote came back with 60% of the 154 who voted opting ‘For the CTSA to pursue any alternative legal means necessary to ensure the current Co-Chairmen are replaced’.

But on the podcast, Watt and Jordan were at pains to say they wanted it to work with WAGMI and that the door is open to them. Watt said: “It’s important right now with how the vote went that we don’t go all guns blazing and we take things not slowly but steady and to ensure our club is in the best possible hands and the club’s future is safe.”

Jordan added: “The doors are open to reconcile with Preston. I will be astounded if they deliver that with the processes and structures they have in place. The reason we wanted to do this is to publicly reach out to them. Who is running our football club WAGMI? Someone needs to say something.”

Crawley Town co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson