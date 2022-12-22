Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town to support homeless charity #NOHOMEKIT campaign on Boxing Day

Crawley Town will play in all white on Boxing Day to raise awareness for homelessness this Christmas.

By Ellis Peters
5 minutes ago

The Reds announced this to show their support for Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign in the Boxing Day fixture with Sutton United.

A spokesperson from the club said: “The housing emergency continues to devastate lives. This winter, thousands of people will spend Christmas trapped in dingy hostels, on friends’ sofas, or even sleeping in freezing cars. This is something we can’t ignore.”

Crawley Town to support homeless charity #NOHOMEKIT campaign on Boxing Day
