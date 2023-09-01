Crawley Town transfer deadline: Reds boss Scott Lindsey gives verdict on summer transfer window business...so far
Speaking at 8.45pm from the hotel in Stockport - just a couple of hours before the deadline shuts – Lindsey explained he had a very busy day,, but mainly focussed on the team and getting prepared for the game at Edgeley
The team travelled North today, stopping off at Banbury United to train before going to Stockport where they had a set piece meeting looking at their opponents and themselves in action.
Whilst watching Luton Town v West Ham United in the hotel bar, Lindsey didn’t commit on whether there would be any more movement before the end of the window.
“We have been prepping the team for what's going to be a big game for us tomorrow,” he said. “So that's what I've concentrated my efforts on. There's obviously work going on in the background and we are still seeing what’s out there.”
But Lindsey added: “If the window shuts now, I'll be happy with what I got. I think we've had a really good window. I think we've brought in a lot young talent who I know will get better and I know they'll improve. I think that's kind of clear to see in the five games that we played. Certainly the first four, we were very, very good.”
Lindsey has signed 15 players over the summer, the latest being defender Laurence Maguire on loan from Chesterfield.