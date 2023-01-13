Crawley Town’s new manager Scott Lindsey has claimed he’ll ‘give energy’ from the dug-out as appose to being like “sat in a park” ahead of his first game in charge against Doncaster Rovers at home this Saturday.

Crawley fans have previously complained that their array of managers this season have often kept their emotions to themselves on the touchline. With the Reds fans seeming to want more passion from their head coach.

When asked what the fans can expect from Scott Lindsey, in his first game in charge of Crawley this weekend, he said, “Energy. I’ll give energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s important to me that the players and the fans see that I have energy about me. I want the players to perform really well and if I’m sat down watching like I’m sat in a park, it isn’t going to be good to them. So yeah, you’ll get plenty from me.”

Scott Lindsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley are currently 21st in League Two with 22 points from their opening 24 games. Whilst Doncaster, are 10th and potentially only three points away from the play-off positions.

This season however, three of Crawley’s five league victories have come against teams in the top ten, whilst all of those victories, have occurred at Crawley's Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey was recently one of those victims after losing 2-0 to Crawley whilst managing Swindon at the start of December, during Matthew Etherington’s first game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always a good place to come,” said Lindsey on facing Crawley away in the past. “Knowing that the last two times I’ve been here I’ve lost, they’ve been difficult games. I’ll be using that now as a form of strength for us.”

Crawley have had a struggling start to the season whilst decisions from their new owners and shock incidents have made several national headlines. Recently, the Reds sold their number 9, Tom Nichols to relegation rivals Gillingham and their previous manager, Matthew Etherington, left after just 34 days in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what Lindsey’s message would be to his new team before heading out on Saturday, he said, “Just to be confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that possibly when you’re down the bottom of the table, there’s a lack of confidence within the group you know, and they feel beaten before they go out there. They need to buy into themselves a bit more and I’ll be trying to instil that little bit of confidence within the group.