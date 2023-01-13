Crawley fans have previously complained that their array of managers this season have often kept their emotions to themselves on the touchline. With the Reds fans seeming to want more passion from their head coach.
When asked what the fans can expect from Scott Lindsey, in his first game in charge of Crawley this weekend, he said, “Energy. I’ll give energy.
“I think it’s important to me that the players and the fans see that I have energy about me. I want the players to perform really well and if I’m sat down watching like I’m sat in a park, it isn’t going to be good to them. So yeah, you’ll get plenty from me.”
Crawley are currently 21st in League Two with 22 points from their opening 24 games. Whilst Doncaster, are 10th and potentially only three points away from the play-off positions.
This season however, three of Crawley’s five league victories have come against teams in the top ten, whilst all of those victories, have occurred at Crawley's Broadfield Stadium.
Lindsey was recently one of those victims after losing 2-0 to Crawley whilst managing Swindon at the start of December, during Matthew Etherington’s first game in charge.
“It’s always a good place to come,” said Lindsey on facing Crawley away in the past. “Knowing that the last two times I’ve been here I’ve lost, they’ve been difficult games. I’ll be using that now as a form of strength for us.”
Crawley have had a struggling start to the season whilst decisions from their new owners and shock incidents have made several national headlines. Recently, the Reds sold their number 9, Tom Nichols to relegation rivals Gillingham and their previous manager, Matthew Etherington, left after just 34 days in charge.
When asked what Lindsey’s message would be to his new team before heading out on Saturday, he said, “Just to be confident.
“I think that possibly when you’re down the bottom of the table, there’s a lack of confidence within the group you know, and they feel beaten before they go out there. They need to buy into themselves a bit more and I’ll be trying to instil that little bit of confidence within the group.
“They don’t become bad players overnight, they’re good players. We’ve got Dom Telford who was the top scorer goal scorer in the league (last season). He doesn’t become a bad player overnight. (They) just need to find that little bit of swagger, little bit of confidence, belief within themselves and the group, and to go out there and believe in what we’re trying to do.”