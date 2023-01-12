Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson says fans should be excited for the rest of the season after Scott Lindsey appointment.

Lindsey was appointed as the new manager yesterday (Wednesday, January 11) on an initial two and a half year contract after making making the switch from League Two rivals Swindon Town. The reaction from fans was mixed as they didn’t see it as the experienced appointment they were looking for.

But Johnson, who has been in the UK since the day after Matty Etherington walked out on the club after just three games in charge, says fans should be looking forward to the rest of the season as the Reds look to get away from the relegation battle. "They should be excited,” he said. “There will be a discussion about experience and provens, he’s done it to be frank, if you wanted more seasons, then sorry, but Scott’s the best guy for the job.

Crawley Town co-owner and co-chairman Preston Johnson

“He plays a great style of football that we think is conducive to the way we want to play long term and make this club sustainable at higher levels one day. He has got the most out of talent and changeover with new guys coming in at Swindon over the last two seasons. People should not underestimate how well he develops and how good he coaches.

“We are in a getter place than we were a week ago, it’s only up from here. I think Scott and Jamie [Day, assistant] are going to be fantastic.”

Lindsey has been in charge of Swindon since he took over from Ben Garner in June 2022. And Johnson revealed they looked at the former Gillingham player in the summer.

"Scott was somebody we had an eye on over the summer that we were keen on,” he said. “Luckily for both sides it’s worked out now he can come to Crawley."

And what qualities does he have that impressed WAGMI United and director of football Chris Galley? “Right out of the gate I would say he is a leader who will demand the best out of all our footballers on and off the pitch and demand accountability,” said Johnson.

"That is something that is important as we turn the page into 2023 and setting the bar for this club. I am confident our organisational staff will step up as well as we look to change things. We need a new culture and Scott’s an important part of setting that tone on the pitch and hopefully it will trickle into what we are doing in the community

“On the pitch itself, he brings a lot in terms of smarts, everyone is worried about relegation but I am confident he is the guy to keep us from getting relegated this season and that’s the most important part of this for the rest of this season.

