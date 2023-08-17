The Reds had had fantastic start to the season, claiming seven points from their first three games, placing them third in League Two. Gillingham have won all their games 1-0 and sit at the top of the division.

Former Reds stars Glenn Morris, Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan – who has scored in the last three games – will be looking to get one over their former side as they return to the Broadfield Stadium.

In his pre-match press conference, Reds boss Scott Lindsey looked ahead to game and gave an update on the injury to Kellan Gordon, who limped off with a hamstring injury on Tuesday night in the 2-1 win against MK Dons.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is looking forward to facing Gillingham at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Lindsey also revealed he is still looking to add one or two players with the transfer window still open.

Other subjects covered in the press conference include how far this Crawley Town squad can go this season, being wary of the Nadesan threat and predictions by media outlets that Crawley are still favourites to go down.