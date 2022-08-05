Crawley Town v Leyton Orient preview: Reds look to rectify opening day defeat at home to Orient

A disappointing performance and result for the Red Devils saw them have no shots on target as they were deservedly beaten in Cumbria.

A first competitive home fixture for Kevin Betsy sees his side up against Leyton Orient, who managed to win on the opening day of the campaign.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The O’s saw off newly promoted Grimsby Town on the opening day with a 2-0 win courtesy of a George Moncur penalty and a screamer from Thomas James.

Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Richie Wellens got some impressive business done for Orient in the summer, managing to sign the likes of Theo Archibald, following a loan spell last season, Omar Beckles and former Swindon man Rob Hunt. Hunt was also on trial at Crawley during pre-season.

The two sides finished just one place apart last season and played out a controversial penultimate game of the season.

Orient ran out 2-0 winners at the Broadfield Stadium, but Crawley had a goal chalked off in stoppage time, which would have made it 1-1.

It’s two sides who seem equally matched but the O’s will be coming into the game with momentum following their opening day victory, while the Reds are looking to bounce back.

It was clear to see the way Crawley were trying to play in Carlisle, but their sloppy passing cost them on multiple occasions as they lost the ball in dangerous areas frequently.

Carlisle’s high press was proving difficult for Crawley to play out, and you’d imagine Richie Wellens may give his side similar instructions upon arrival to the Broadfield Stadium.

A change in the Crawley back line could see Mazeed Ogungbo make his Crawley debut, following his signing on loan from Arsenal in midweek. Ogungbo worked under Betsy at Arsenal last season.