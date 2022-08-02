Arsenal loanee defender Mazeed Ogungbo: Crawley Town more than capable of promotion

“I’m an explosive player,” said Ogungo in his first ever interview for the club. “I’m solid defensively but I also like to join the attack and create chances.

“As a left-back, I can also play on the left of a back three. I like to get on the ball and play passes which will create opportunities to score.”

Mazeed Ogungbo has joined the Reds on a season-long loan after making 19 appearances in Premier League 2 for Arsenal’s under-23s last season. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Whilst at Arsenal, Ogungbo played under Reds boss Betsy and assistant manager Dan Micciche when the two oversaw the Gunners’ youth teams.

When asked about their past relationship, Ogungbo said: “It had a massive impact on me signing for Crawley.

“I know this club has a rich history but what really influenced me was the innovation and progression shown under the new owners. I hope to be a big part of that for this season.”

At 19-years-old, Ogungbo is yet to make a senior appearance in men’s football.

The defender continued: “It was a natural progression for me to transition into men’s football. I played a lot of games at under-21 level so playing in this league will be a great chance to gain some experience.”

Crawley lost 1-0 in their opening game of the season away to Carlisle. With plenty of new signings, a new manager, new staff and many other changes, the club’s new owners WAGMI United have huge ambitions for 2022-23.

“It’s really important that we push for promotion,” said Ogungbo. “We’re more than capable of that with the squad we’ve got now.

“But for me I just want to get some experience and get a clear indication of where I’m at so I can improve. I’m buzzing to meet the guys and settle in and get started with the season ahead.”