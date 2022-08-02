Crawley Town announce formation of official B team

The squad will play their first fixture this (Tuesday, August 2) evening as they take on Isthmian South Central outfit Bracknell Town in a friendly.
Lewis Young will remain in his role as a first-team coach but will oversee all of the B team’s training sessions and fixtures with the team scheduled to play a number of friendlies over the course of the season.
Young said: “I am delighted to be overseeing the B team for the upcoming season. Firstly, I would like to thank Kevin [Betsy, Reds boss] and Dan [Micciche, assistant manager] for putting their trust in me as I oversee this project.
“I am really looking forward to working with a talented bunch of individuals across the season.
“The B team will provide an excellent opportunity for some of the first-team squad to top up their minutes to ensure that when they are called upon, they are fit and ready for action.
“As well as this, the B team will provide an exciting opportunity for some of the younger players to showcase their talent to the management team in a game situation, not just on the training pitch.
“This project provides a clear pathway to first-team football for younger players, which is something the club has not seen in a long time.”
Crawley Town debutant Tobi Omole: We need to look at the good things, not just the negatives, after Carlisle United loss
As a provisional list, players currently in the squad for the B team fixture against Bracknell Town are:
Manny Adebowale
Zaid Al-Hussaini
Jayden Davis
Ludwig Francillette
Owen Gallacher
Mustafa Hussein
Florian Kastrati
Rafiq Khaleel
Szymon Kowalczyk
Aramide Oteh
Harry Ransom
Moe Shabbar
Ronan Silva
Ben Wells
This list is subject to change, and trialists are likely to be included.
This evening’s fixture is open to the public and will take place at Bracknell Town. Click here to find out more information and to purchase tickets.