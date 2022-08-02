Crawley Town announce formation of official B team

The squad will play their first fixture this (Tuesday, August 2) evening as they take on Isthmian South Central outfit Bracknell Town in a friendly.

Lewis Young will remain in his role as a first-team coach but will oversee all of the B team’s training sessions and fixtures with the team scheduled to play a number of friendlies over the course of the season.

Young said: “I am delighted to be overseeing the B team for the upcoming season. Firstly, I would like to thank Kevin [Betsy, Reds boss] and Dan [Micciche, assistant manager] for putting their trust in me as I oversee this project.

“I am really looking forward to working with a talented bunch of individuals across the season.

“The B team will provide an excellent opportunity for some of the first-team squad to top up their minutes to ensure that when they are called upon, they are fit and ready for action.

“As well as this, the B team will provide an exciting opportunity for some of the younger players to showcase their talent to the management team in a game situation, not just on the training pitch.

“This project provides a clear pathway to first-team football for younger players, which is something the club has not seen in a long time.”

As a provisional list, players currently in the squad for the B team fixture against Bracknell Town are:

Manny Adebowale

Zaid Al-Hussaini

Jayden Davis

Ludwig Francillette

Owen Gallacher

Mustafa Hussein

Florian Kastrati

Rafiq Khaleel

Szymon Kowalczyk

Aramide Oteh

Harry Ransom

Moe Shabbar

Ronan Silva

Ben Wells

This list is subject to change, and trialists are likely to be included.