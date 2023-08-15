Crawley Town v MK Dons LATEST: Lindsey names unchanged line-up for third consecutive League game

A win against Bradford City and a draw at Salford City on Saturday means Scott Lindsey’s side are currently sixth. MK Dons have beaten Wrexham 5-3 and Tranmere 1-0 so far to lead Barrow and Gillingham on goal difference.

Lindsey played the same starting XI in the first two League games and there is no change for the Dons. MK Dons are also unchanged for the third successive game as Graham Alexander also names the same substitutes bench from Saturday's win against Tranmere.