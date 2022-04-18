It was Isaac Hutchinson’s 68th minute strike that separated the sides in front of a crowd of 2,258.
Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the fans at the People’s Pension Stadium.
Have you seen? TEN Crawley Town players sign new contracts / Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0 - FULL-TIME: Hutchinson goal seals wn as Reds make it three on the trot for new owners / ‘This time last year we would have lost that I think’ - Crawley Town boss John Yems on battling win over Walsall / Crawley Town player ratings