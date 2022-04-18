Crawley Town v Walsall. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220418-190700004

Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0: 62 pictures of action, goal celebrations and Reds fans

It was not the greatest game, but it was another three points for Crawley Town as they beat Walsall 1-0.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 18th April 2022, 7:44 pm

It was Isaac Hutchinson’s 68th minute strike that separated the sides in front of a crowd of 2,258.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the fans at the People’s Pension Stadium.

1.

Crawley Town v Walsall. Picture by Cory Pickford

2.

Crawley Town v Walsall. Picture by Cory Pickford

3.

Crawley Town v Walsall. Picture by Cory Pickford

4.

Crawley Town v Walsall. Picture by Cory Pickford

John Yems
