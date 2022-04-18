TEN Crawley Town players sign new contracts

The following players have signed two-year contracts with an extra year option:

George Francomb

Jake Hessenthaler

The Crawley Town players who signed contracts today

Jack Payne

Jack Powell

Kwesi Appiah

James Tilley

Joel Lynch

Florian Kastrati

The following players have signed two-year contracts:

Glenn Morris

Tony Craig

General Manager Tom Allman said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure these lads for the next couple of seasons.

“They have all given a lot for the club during their time here so far and to be able to reward them for their commitment and performances is fantastic and testament to the ownership group, their vision and how they want to do things.

“It also says a lot for the atmosphere and camaraderie that we have here that these calibre of players want to be part of Crawley Town Football Club going forwards - it gives us a great core to continue to build around as we head into the summer and next season.”

Manager John Yems said: “These lads have earned their contracts and I am very happy for all, it shows the intent of the new owners that want to push the club forward and we go into next year with the core of players that have done very well for the club since I have been here.

“I look forward to adding some more new additions to strengthen and improve the team for next season.”

Captain George Francomb said: “Yeah delighted to commit my future for another two years to this club, there’s new ownership and new ideas and I am really excited to push on and go for promotion next season, or in the next two at least.”

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris said: “I am over the moon to get another two years sorted, a lot of the boys are sorted now so we can get our heads down and keep performing for the rest of this season ahead of the next one.”

Defender Tony Craig said: “I am obviously very happy to get the deal over the line, the gaffer has been brilliant and he has come forward to me and offered me the contract that I am very pleased to sign.”