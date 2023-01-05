Crawley Town's League Two rivals Gillingham have appointed former Portsmouth and Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett as Director of Football.

Kenny Jackett. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Gills, who have recently saw Florida-based property tycoon Brad Galinson acquire a majority shareholding in the club and become chairman, have also appointed Andy Hessenthaler as Head of Recruitment.

Jackett had been tipped by the bookies as one of the favourites to takeover the manager’s role at Crawley Town.

