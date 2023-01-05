Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town's League Two rivals Gillingham appoint former Portsmouth and Leyton Orient boss as Director of Football

Crawley Town's League Two rivals Gillingham have appointed former Portsmouth and Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett as Director of Football.

By Mark Dunford
14 minutes ago
Kenny Jackett. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
The Gills, who have recently saw Florida-based property tycoon Brad Galinson acquire a majority shareholding in the club and become chairman, have also appointed Andy Hessenthaler as Head of Recruitment.

Jackett had been tipped by the bookies as one of the favourites to takeover the manager’s role at Crawley Town.

SEE ALSO What is happening at Crawley Town? LIVE / Crawley Town responds to 'disappointing and distressing rumours' including details on Tom Nichols transfer, FFP rules and players being sacked

Reds are hoping to announce a new manager this week following Matty Etherington’s departure last Thursday (December 29). Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the current favourite with the bookies at 3/1, while Jackett was 4/1.