Crawley Town look set to name Rob Elliot as the new man in charge at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds look to have made a quick appointment following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons. After the 38-year-old emerged as the early favourite with the bookies after Lindsey left, It looks certain the 38-year-old will be named the new head coach today.

But what can we expect from Rob Elliot as a head coach? We caught up with North East non-league writer or football writer and asked him all about the former Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic stopper.

Are you surprised Rob Elliot has gone for a job in League One?

I think there should be cautious optimism about the appointment. Firstly, I’d say the enormity of the job Rob has done at Gateshead should never be underplayed.

He took charge of a side reeling from losing a long-term manager who had enjoyed remarkable success and steadied the ship. Several departures during the January transfer window brought about a mid-season rebuild and somehow they continued to build momentum up to the end of the season when they won the FA Trophy for the first time and became only the second Gateshead side to claim a National League play-off place - albeit without competing in the play-offs due to a issue with their stadium.

Quite simply, Rob’s year in charge has been overwhelmingly successful - but, and this is where the caution should be, it was his first year as a manager. He is still new to the role, he is still learning and he is far from the finish article. Am I surprised he looks to be moving on? No. Am I surprised he is moving to a League One club? Perhaps a little, but based on what I have witnessed over the last 12 months, it would be no surprise if he was to make an impact at Crawley.

How will the news be received by Gateshead fans?

There will be bitter disappointment, as would be expected. They have lost another key figure to an EFL club and, in some sense, Gateshead have become victims of their own success. The progress they have made under Mike Williamson and Rob Elliot over the last five years has come with what can only be described as a modest budget at best. There is a structure that has been in place to identify unearthed gems and players that can help the club build from the enforced relegation they suffered five years ago. When Williamson left, Elliot was already ‘in the building’ in a role as technical director. Now, there feels like someone will come in front the outside and that can always bring risks. There will just be a hope what has been a memorable period in the club’s history is not ending with Elliot’s departure.

Rob Elliot | Getty Images

What kind of football can Crawley fans expect to see and what formation?

First and foremost, Rob encourages attacking football. He has tended to use a three-man defence with attack-minded wing-backs and midfielders that can control possession and dictate the pace of the game. He seems to prefer mobile and pacy forwards in the mould of Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown, who was a shrewd loan addition last January. His goalkeepers are given great responsibility to join in with the play and almost become an 11th outfield player to coax opposition out of their pattern. What I would say is, unlike some managers, Elliot is flexible and although he encourages a patient passing game, he will adjust his side’s style if it will cause problems for the opposition.

What kind of character is Elliot on the sidelines?

Rob is an animated character - albeit mainly towards fourth officials. Although it can be difficult to assess at Gateshead’s International Stadium given the distance from the media area to the sidelines, he does tend to take a measure approach to on-field instructions, with most of his communication coming during stoppages in play and in leaving the pitch at half-time.

Do you expect to see Elliot have success at a higher level?

With apologies for sitting on the fence here, it’s a really big call to come out on either side of this question. Based on the last 12 months, where he led Gateshead to a Wembley win in the FA Trophy and a National League play-off spot, the temptation is to go with an emphatic yes. However, the EFL is a very different animal and there will be sizeable challenges to be met face on. Success in the National League, or non-league game in general, does not always translate into EFL success and it is a big step-up. Patience and understanding is needed on both sides.

Why is his nickname The Dilsh?

I believe this came from his time at Accrington Stanley, where a former team-mate and fellow goalkeeper was nicknamed The Dilsh. I’ve no idea why he was called that - but I think Rob inherited it from him and it just stuck with him.

Anything else you would like to add about Elliot?

I wouldn’t underplay the importance of Elliot’s backroom staff. Louis Storey will be absolutely integral to what he will look to put in place and his own journey would make a fascinating tale in itself. A former Newcastle United academy player, Louis spent time with former Northern League club Team Northumbria (in the fifth level of the non-league game) before moving on to South Shields and Hebburn Town and experienced two FA Vase Finals with and promotions with the latter. With all due respect to Louis, there was some surprise when he moved back into full-time, professional football with Gateshead. However, since then, he has become a National League North title winner, appeared in the ‘proper rounds’ of the FA Cup on a number of occasions, played at Wembley twice and won the FA Trophy Final. Now he is in the Football League. It’s a remarkable story. I may be wrong here but I’d expect him to register as a player but he will focus on coaching and assisting Elliot. Anthony Sweeney will be a big part of things too and made a big impression during a relatively short spell with Gateshead. It speaks volumes that the former Hartlepool United and Carlisle United midfielder looks set to join Elliot and Storey at Crawley.