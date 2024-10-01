Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Elliot has been named as the new manager of Crawley Town after joining from National League outfit Gateshead on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Reds have made a quick appointment following Scott Lindsey’s departure to Milton Keynes Dons.

And Crawley fans have already taken to social media to have their say on the hiring of the former Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper, who will take charge of his first Reds game at Wycombe Wanderers this Saturday.

Luke (@HowellToTorres) posted: “Welcome to the biggest club in Sussex, Rob!”

Rob Elliot (centre) has been named as the new manager of Crawley Town after joining from National League outfit Gateshead on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Tom JC (@TomJC1285) said: “Good luck Rob and team. Let's drive everyone forward.”

Reece Morley (@Shareef_699) added: “Boom.”

Juan (@wesleysniper998) posted: “Ready to start smashing our way back up the league.”

Posting on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Facebook group, Mark Coxon said: “Very early days but I believe this is a really good fit. COYR!”

Daniel Järnström posted: “Happy with that. Onwards and upwards!”

And Andy Brown added: “Strange that Scott Lindsey replaced Mike Williamson at MK Dons and that Rob Elliott replaced Mike Williamson at Gateshead and now Rob has replaced Scott.”

Gateshead supporters have also had their say on Elliot’s move to West Sussex.

Josh (@SuperGregOlley) said: “Enjoy him lads, will play great football and will have a plan b hope he does well. Take care of them.”

Luke (@LRbix) posted: “This is heartbreaking but yet again I want to wish them all the best at Crawley though yet again but I'm sure the board have a replacement lined up.”

Jack Robson (@JackRobo1209) added: “Thank you for giving us the most enjoyable football to watch over the past 15 months. Lots of people come and go in football but this one hurts. Hopefully we can build on what they are leaving behind. Best of luck.”

And nathan (@nathancoulson98) said: “Gave me some of the best moments and matches I’ve ever seen in my life and I’ll forever be grateful for that.

“Would’ve liked to see them at the helm for longer than a few months on a permanent level but its a huge opportunity. Hopefully we don’t get pillaged in January again.”