Defender leaves Eastbourne Borough to make Hastings United return

The Pilot Field crowd favourite left for Priory Lane last year but is now going back in the opposite direction.

United boss Gary Elphick is delighted to capture a powerful defender who can play centrally or at right back.

Hastings have had a tricky start to the season, losing two of their three opening league games, and have lost defender Finn O'Mara to suspension after a red card in Saturday's defeat at Hornchurch.

Jake Elliott is back at The Pilot Field | Picture: Hastings United FC

Elphick on Hastings United's tough start - report and pictures.

Elliott said: “I’m buzzing to be coming back to Hastings to join up with Gary and the squad. I made some amazing memories from my time here and hopefully can continue to make many more! Can’t wait to get back with all the lads and get back onto The Pilot Field. See you all soon.”

Elphick said: “It’s great to have Jake back, I realised what a great player he is when playing alongside him and he is also a smashing guy as well. He will help us, and we have a great option now in releasing Tom Chalmers further up the pitch, welcome back Jake!”

Hastings CEO Billy Wood said: “I am delighted we are bringing Jake back to the club; I am very fond of the player and was sad to see him leave last year. Having him back not only gives us another top-quality player through the door but will give Gary the room to manoeuvre things to give us more attacking threat.