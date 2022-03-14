Di Paola left 'embarrassed' by Horsham FC's defeat to Brightlingsea Regent

The Hornets squandered a 2-0 lead as they went down 3-2 to Regent in Hornets legend Gary Charman's final game before retirement.

A bumper crowd of 926 packed the Camping World Community Stadium to bid farewell to the hometown hero.

Shamir Fenelon is denied by the Brightlingsea keeper in Horsham's 3-2 defeat to Regent on Saturday. Pictures by John Lines/Horsham FC

And it seemed like Charman was going to have an afternoon to savour when Rob O'Toole and Charlie Hester-Cook put the hosts two-up inside 15 minutes.

But sloppy Horsham defending allowed the Da Rocha brothers, Valter and Carlos, to haul Regent back on level terms just nine minutes later.

The Hornets bossed possession and created plenty of opportunities in the second half but lacked a killer edge in front of goal.

Gary Charman (right), who was playing in his last game before retirement, celebrates with Horsham's opening goalscorer Rob O'Toole

And the hosts were left ruing their profligacy when Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Aaron Blair struck ten minutes from time to give Brightlingsea an unlikely win.

It was an unfortunate end to Charman's celebratory day as Regent spoilt the party. The 41-year-old was given a rapturous round of applause when he departed the pitch for the last time on 56 minutes.

The defeat sees Horsham slip to 14th in the table. They are now eight points clear of third-from-bottom Brightlingsea.

Manager Dominic Di Paola embraces Gary Charman as he departs the pitch for the last time

Di Paola said: "We were undone by a lack of professionalism. We made silly mistakes when we looked very comfortable.

"We had 19 shots, 11 on target, 16 corners, and we've come away with a defeat. We dominated every aspect of the game but didn't get the win.

"I just felt it was an embarrassing performance in front of a big crowd. I wasn't particular angry, I was just embarrassed. It was a poor outcome from a game we should have comfortably won.

"There was a great crowd and a great atmosphere on Saturday but we've not taken responsibility for seeing out the game after going 2-0 up.

"It's something I've got to take responsibility for as a manager. We're getting ourselves in good positions and dominating games but we're not getting the results.

"There have been too many games - Margate away, Cray at home - where we've come away saying, 'we should have got more out of that'.

"We don't score enough when we're on top. It's not any individual, it's a collective issue. And on the other side of it, we concede sloppy goals.

"If you don't score and you get sloppy then you're not going to do anything particularly good."

The Hornets have 11 games left to play of the 2021-22 campaign, including Sussex Senior Cup and Velocity Trophy semi-finals.

Ahead of tomorrow (Tuesday) night's Senior Cup semi against Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s at Lancing, Di Paola challenged his players to show him why they deserved to play for Horsham next season.

He added: "Some boys have been doing well, some not so well. If people want to stay at Horsham next year then they've got to show over the last 11 games that they want to be here.

"They're all good lads but we need to be looking to improve next year. I don't want another season like this one which has been a nothing season.

"We've had some good moments, don't get me wrong. We've had good cup moments but the league is your bread and butter.

"I'm frustrated with how the league campaign has turned out this year. I know a lot of the reasons why [it has turned out the way it has] but it doesn't make it any less frustrating."

You can read more from Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola ahead of Horsham's clash with Albion tomorrow at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.