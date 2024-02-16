Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crowd of 1,175 filled the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday to watch the draw with Wingate & Finchley.

This was followed by 797 taking in the win over struggling Haringey on Tuesday evening – the highest league Tuesday crowd since the Hornets opened their new stadium in 2019.

Horsham boast the fourth-highest average attendance in the Isthmian Premier this season. Their average of 930 is bettered only by Dulwich, Chatham and Hastings.

Di Paola said: “We’re going well as a club. You’ve just got to keep progressing it and building the support.

“The away support has been great for me. That’s been a real positive. It’s a great group of people who come and drive the boys on, and that’s massive for us.

“At home, we just need to keep building the atmosphere in the ground. To create an incredible atmosphere would be the next challenge.

“Some of that is dictated by us being not allowed to play music around the ground before, during or after the game, but I think there is a plan in place for the club to keep working on the supporters’ experience at the ground.